Police investigate report of hate crime near Ball Arena

A man said he was attacked outside Brooklyn's bar after an Avalanche game on Jan. 26.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a report of a man being assaulted near Ball Arena because he is gay.

DPD said they received a report of a Jan. 26 assault near 901 Auraria Parkway, the address of the sports bar Brooklyn's at Ball Arena.

A man told police he was confronted by people who used homophobic slurs during the assault, according to DPD.

The man posted on Instagram Wednesday that three assailants kicked and punched him and used homophobic slurs after he left the Colorado Avalanche game.

He said he escaped with minor injuries, but explained in his post that the emotional impact of the attack has been the hardest part. He said he's lost sleep over it and that he initially only told a handful of people because he felt embarrassed and ashamed.

"I doubt the suspects will be caught but by reporting the event & telling this story, I know that I am standing up for myself, protecting myself, & doing the right thing," he wrote. "My hopes are that by taking this action, it can aid in keeping this from happening to someone else."

The man said in addition to filing a police report, he spoke with Ball Arena security and the manager of Brooklyn's.

Police said the case is being investigated by the Bias Motivated Crime Unit, and they ask anyone who witnessed it to call them at 720-913-2000. The case report number is 2022-53426. You can provide tips anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.