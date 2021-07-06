Denver Police looking for tips after cars painted with graffiti

The damage occurred in the Washington Park area of Denver late last month.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) asked for help on Tuesday locating a suspect or suspects responsible for damaging about a dozen vehicles with racially motivated words and symbols in the Washington Park area.

The vandalism, which included swastikas spray-painted on vehicles, occurred sometime between 9 p.m. June 28 and 6:30 a.m. June 29.

"I was definitely upset," said Gwen Starkman. "I am Jewish. To see that personally really hit home, and for anyone to see any hate like that, so I was just really upset and that there are people out there that hate for no real reason."

Cars were damaged in the 200 block of South Logan Street, the 400 block of East Cedar Avenue and the 200 block of South Pennsylvania Street, according to DPD. Several vehicles were vandalized with spray paint, and had some vehicles had racially motivated words and symbols painted on them.

"I'm surprised someone would have the audacity to do so much vandalism to people that didn’t deserve it," said Adam Daniels, who lives in the area and had his car damaged.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS