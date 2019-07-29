DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public's help after a 17-year-old boy was shot to death in a Denver home last week.

Damian Uriona was killed around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, near West 13th Avenue and Yates Street, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin.

He was well known on the football field, basketball court and in the music scene, according to his aunt who said he attended Westminster High School.

Damian Uriona

Denver Police

She described Damian as loving goofy and kind and a loyal kid.

"Anyone who was in that house that day or has any information please step up and call in anonymously and tell them what you know," his aunt said. "Damian didn't deserve this, he deserves justice," she said in an email.

Callers can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers and could and could be eligible for an award up to $2,000. The tip line, 720-913-7867 is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS