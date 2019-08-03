KUSA – The disappearance and presumed death of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth has generated attention from media outlets across the country.

And now, Dateline will turn its attention to the man who is suspected in Berreth’s death: her fiancé Patrick Frazee, who is charged with first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder and tampering with a corpse.

The episode will air on 9NEWS at 9 p.m. In it, Dateline will air its interview with Vanessa Curie, a woman who dated Frazee for three years.

“He had no empathy for life,” Curie said in a video posted to Dateline’s website.

“He is a monster,” she also said, in an interview that Dateline said chronicles some of the emotional abuse she said she experienced during her relationship with Frazee.

Berreth was first reported missing by her mother Cheryl Berreth on Dec. 3. She had not been seen alive since Nov. 22 – Thanksgiving – when she was captured on surveillance video at a Woodland Park Safeway with her one-year-old daughter.

While her phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho, on Nov. 25 -- and her employer received a text on that same day saying Berreth wouldn’t be at work -- prosecutors allege that Berreth was not alive at the time, and the correspondence was a ruse.

This is due to testimony from Idaho nurse Krystal Kenney, who told investigators that Frazee had been asking her to kill his fiancée for months. Kenney claims that on Thanksgiving, Frazee texted her and said she had a “mess to clean up.” When she drove to Colorado, Kenney told police that she cleaned up the grisly scene inside of Berreth’s apartment and watched Frazee dispose of her body, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.

Kenney pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for taking Berreth’s phone back to Idaho and destroying it.

Frazee has not yet entered a plea in the case. He is due in court on April 5.

Dateline said it also spoke to Clint Cline, who worked with Frazee and described him as a “nice guy” who was “very great with his daughter.”

