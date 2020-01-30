WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Personal health information for more than 1,300 people could have been accessed during break-in at the Jefferson Center Independence Corner location in Wheat Ridge

Someone broke into the location at 9595 W. 49th Ave. on Nov. 29 and stole electronics, the health center announced Thursday. The break-in was discovered on Dec. 2 and is currently under investigation by Wheat Ridge Police.

Medical records were not directly stolen, however, the thieves had an opportunity to access paper medical records kept there for 1,319 patients.

The extent to which they accessed protected health information is not known. The types of personal information potentially accessed include patient demographics and treatment information.

Patients are encouraged to watch for unknown activity on their accounts, review their credit report and/or place a “fraud alert” on their credit file.

Jefferson Center provides mental health services and has numerous locations. Only the Independence Corner location is affected.

Patients with questions can call 303-432-5047 or toll-free at 1-800-201-5264.

As a result of this breach, Jefferson Center has taken steps to further improve the security of its offices and eliminate future risk.

