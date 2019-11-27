DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday in a hearing that will decide if the younger suspect in the deadly May shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch will be tried as an adult or juvenile.

Last week, a judge ruled there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial for 16-year-old Alec McKinnney.

He and his co-defendant, 19-year-old Devon Erickson, are accused in the May 7 shooting that ended in the death of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who is lauded as a hero for joining other classmates to rush one of the two gunmen. Eight others were also shot.

After last week's ruling that the case against McKinney could go to trial, a reverse transfer hearing has been underway to determine if that trial will happen in juvenile or adult court.

Both the defense and prosecution have been calling witnesses to testify. Castillo’s parents sat near the front of the Douglas County courtroom for every day of the hearing so far.

Both McKinney and Erickson are charged with 46 separate counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 31 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Last week, McKinney's mom testified about abuse that she endured at the hands of McKinney's father. McKinney witnessed physical abuse but was never a target of that abuse, according to court testimony.

The parents of several students who were shot at the STEM school in May also recounted the injuries their children received and how the shooting has had a lasting impact on their lives.

Witnesses also included experts such as psychologists, counselors and teachers from the school.

The hearing is expected to wrap up Wednesday. It's unclear if a decision will made that same day.

