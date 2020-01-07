Family members to speak at sentencing for man who killed radio intern in 1980

James Clanton pleaded guilty in February to the killing of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski. He faces life in prison.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple family members of Helene Pruszynski are expected to speak Wednesday morning at the sentencing hearing for her killer who was arrested late last year in connection with her 1980 death.

James Clanton, now in his 60s, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in February and faces a sentence of life in prison. He's set to be sentenced during a hearing at 9 a.m.

Pruszynski, 21, was found dead in a Douglas County field on Jan. 17, 1980, the day after she disappeared. Her killer tied her hands behind her, sexually assaulted her and stabbed her repeatedly in the back.

She was a junior at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., and had come to Denver to intern at KHOW radio.

While in Denver, Pruszynski was staying with relatives in Englewood. She regularly rode a bus to and from downtown Denver, where the KHOW studio was located at the time.

On the night she disappeared, she got off a Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus on Broadway near Union Avenue, but she apparently was kidnapped as she walked to the home where she was staying.

The case had been reinvestigated several times over the years and was unsolved for nearly four decades when investigators used a new tool known as “genetic genealogy” to identify James Curtis Clanton as her killer.

Using DNA recovered at the crime scene, investigators focused first on finding relatives of the killer. That search eventually led them to Clanton, who was originally known as Curtis Allen White.

He had changed his name in Florida two years after Pruszynski's murder, according to court documents.

Clanton was arrested Dec. 11, 2019 after Douglas County sheriff’s investigators surreptitiously collected a beer mug from a bar he had visited and had it tested for DNA.

That test showed a genetic match to DNA left on Pruszynski’s body and clothing, according to court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know.

Clanton waived extradition and was returned to Colorado two days after his arrest. He actually began his confession on the way to the airport in Florida.

"He gave, in my opinion, what was a thorough, graphic and detailed confession of every aspect of the crime," said Sgt. Attila Denes with Douglas County Sheriff's Office in February. "There was a lot of remorse during that. He shed a lot of tears."

Clanton also told the detectives he had many more years of freedom than he deserved and said he prayed for Helene and her family every night, according to Denes, who has conducted thousands of interviews. Denes noted that kind of remorse is unusual.

Less than three months later he pleaded guilty to a class one felony that currently carries a life sentence, however, due to the laws that were in place in 1980 when the killing occurred, Clanton may apply for parole after serving 20 years of his sentence.