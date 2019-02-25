COLORADO, USA — 9NEWS is partnering with the non-profit newsroom ProPublica for their project Documenting Hate, to help tell the Colorado stories of reported bias-motivated incidents.

ProPublica is taking on this project to verify reports and collect more reliable data on the "nature or prevalence" of hate crimes and bias incidents across the country.

If you or someone you know has been targeted because of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or disability, please fill out this form:

