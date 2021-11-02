x
Man accused of sexually assaulting at-risk adult

Herbert Lucas Scott was also arrested last August and is accused of victimizing children between 9 and 18-years-old who visited a Salida equestrian camp.
Credit: CBI
Herbert Lucas Scott

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A man who is a suspect in an obscenity case involving an equestrian camp in Salida from last summer, faces charges in a new case involving sexual contact with an at-risk adult, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Herbert Lucas Scott turned himself in Thursday on a felony warrant that was issued on the following charges:

  • Wrongs to at-risk adults
  • Sexual assault
  • Unlawful sexual contact

He's being held without bond.

Scott was arrested in August 2020 as part of an investigation involving the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch. In that case, he faces:

  • Three counts of obscenity
  • Nine counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust
  • One charge of sex assault on a child

The charges stem from a comprehensive investigation by the CBI, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The victims’ ages range from 9 to 18-years-old. With the exception of the new, 22-year-old victim, in this new case, all of them were clients or visitors at the ranch.

Due to the ages of the victims and the nature of the alleged crimes, no additional details are being released.

CBI agents are asking families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott at the camp or other locations and to call a designated tip line through Chaffee County Crime Stoppers to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred. That tip line is 719-539-5299.

