2 assault victims hit with boards on High Line Canal Trail, police say

Authorities are searching for suspects after two victims reported being attacked this week, APD said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for suspects in two assaults that took place on the High Line Canal Trail on Wednesday and Saturday.

APD said the first incident took place about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when a woman riding her bicycle with her children around East 2nd Avenue reported being attacked with a 2-by-4 board.

The woman said the suspect hit her with the board and knocked her off her bicycle before she was able to escape with her children and call police, according to APD. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was described as a Black man about 6 feet tall, with curly hair, and wearing a red shirt and shorts, APD said.

The second incident took place about 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 1st Avenue and Moline Street when APD said a jogger reported being hit several times by an unknown man with a board.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to APD.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20's, who was about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with an athletic build and short black "high and tight" hair, APD said.

The victim reported the man was wearing a black shirt and black pants, and APD said he was spotted later that morning wearing a grey sweatshirt riding a children's bicycle.

APD said it has increased patrols in the area, and investigators have been canvasing the area for potential suspects and witnesses.

Anyone who sees the suspects is asked to call 911, and anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.



> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

