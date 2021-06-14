High school basketball coach arrested in connection to child sex assault

Colorado Springs Police said George Pollard is on leave from his position as head girls' basketball coach at Doherty High School.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A high school basketball coach was arrested Sunday in connection to a charge relating to child sex assault, Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police said George Pollard, 31, faces a charge for sexual assault on a child in a position of trust.

During the investigation, police said Pollard was identified as the head girls' basketball coach at Doherty High School, a paraprofessional for Academy District 20 and a volunteer coach for the Pluto Basketball Club.

Pollard has been placed on leave by Colorado Springs School District 11 and Academy District 20, according to police.

Police do not know if there are any additional potential victims and anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Callers can remain anonymous by submitting tips through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a reward. You can contact them at 719-634-7867 or submit tips online.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers exists to aid in reducing the crime rate in the Pikes Peak Region — El Paso and Teller Counties in Colorado — by helping law enforcement agencies solve the crime and bring fugitives to justice.

> More information about Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.