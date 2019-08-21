LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 19-year-old high school student has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred at Belmar Park on Aug. 15.

The Lakewood Police Department said the suspect, identified as Vicente Enrique Orozco, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at McLain Community High School where he is a student. There was a brief lockdown there while officers took him into custody.

It’s unclear if Orozco knew the victim, identified as 61-year-old Stevan Sandvick, or what investigators believe motivated the crime.

Sandvick’s body was found with several stab wounds by someone who was walking near the Colorado Fallen Firefighter's Memorial on the north corner of the park near Allison Parkway.

Just before midnight, on the same morning, Sandvick’s body was found, another man called police and said he and a friend were walking in Belmar Park when an unknown man began stabbing one of them, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

That victim died in the hospital a few days later and has not been identified.

Vicente Enrique Orozco has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Belmar Park.

Lakewood Police Department

Police are trying to determine if Orozco was also involved in this incident.

He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with Sandvick's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-763-6800.

