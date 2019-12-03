HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A 20-year-old Highlands Ranch man has been arrested and is accused of robbing the taxi driver who drove him home, the Douglas County Sheriff's office said.

Maurice Nicholas Curry was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Around 11:30 a.m. that morning dispatch received a report that a taxi driver had been robbed, possibly at gunpoint. When Douglas County deputies responded to the area of Cactus Creek Court in Highlands Ranch, they said the victim was able to relay a good description of the suspect along with a possible first name.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and called in a K9 to assist. They quickly located the suspect at his house, but he refused to come outside, the sheriff's office said.

He left the home and ran to across a nearby field where he was eventually taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Curry was booked on numerous charges including first-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, menacing, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, obstruction and theft.

Curry is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

