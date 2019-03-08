HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — An Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been canceled after the girl was found safely in Highlands Ranch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Lincoln Police Department (LPD).

LPD initially responded to a runaway report in the 2500 block of South 74th Street in Lincoln and said they were concerned the girl had been the victim of a child enticement scenario. She was seen getting into a red SUV about 5 p.m. Friday and had been corresponding with an adult man in Texas, LPD said.

The girl was located and reunited with her family on Saturday morning.

LPD later announced that 32 year-old Nathan Kempter of Highlands Ranch had been arrested for child enticement in relation to the incident.

Lincoln is about 485 miles northeast of Denver.

