Man gets decades in prison for violent attack on Highline Canal Trail

The victim was jogging along the trail in Aurora in July 2020 when she was attacked.

AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested in connection with a violent assault in 2020 on the High Line Canal trail was sentenced on Wednesday after he was convicted on multiple counts last November.

Julio Cesar Gonzalez, now 25, had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His case went to trial in Arapahoe County District Court and on Nov. 22 of last year the jury convicted him on the following counts.

First-degree assault with a deadly weapon

Second-degree assault causing injury

Felony menacing

A woman was jogging on the trail near East 1st Avenue and Moline Street in Aurora around 6 a.m. on July 11, 2020 when a man, later identified as Gonzalez, hit her several times with a board, according to Aurora Police.

Police said the woman suffered serious injuries from the attack.

Gonzalez was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years for the first count, five years for the second count and three years for the third.

The jury acquitted him on the most serious charge he faced, which was attempted murder.

