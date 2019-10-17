PUEBLO, Colo. — A contract worker with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver on southbound Interstate 25 near Pueblo, according to a Facebook post from the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

Officer responded to a construction zone on the highway between City Center Drive and Ilex Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, the post says.

A contract worker for CDOT was struck by a vehicle in that area, PPD said. The driver did not stop, according to police.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured worker and his family, " a statement from CDOT says in part. "This is an unfortunate reminder of the importance of work zone safety. We urge motorists to use extreme caution in work zones and abide by the reduced speed limits."

The injured worker was transported to Parkview Medical Center with serious injuries.

RELATED: Traffic-directing construction flagger hit by SUV that failed to stop: CSP

Police said they're looking for a newer Ford F-150 full cab truck. It has four doors and is red with black around the wheel wells, according to the Facebook post. It will possibly have damage on the driver’s side.

Below is the full statement from CDOT.

CDOT is heartbroken today following the incident in the I-25/Ilex project work zone last night in Pueblo. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured worker and his family. This is an unfortunate reminder of the importance of work zone safety. We urge motorists to use extreme caution in work zones and abide by the reduced speed limits. We are actively participating in the Pueblo Police Department's investigation into this incident. While the injured worker was not a CDOT employee each of us at the department is saddened by the situation, and we will continue working to ensure our whole system is safer and we meet the goal of everyone going home safe at the end of the day.

Sixty CDOT workers have been killed in work zones, according to the agency.

If you have any information, please call the PPD at 553-2502.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS