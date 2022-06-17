Hikers at Bear Creek Lake Park held at gunpoint; suspect in custody

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a witness saw the incident happen and called 911.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was investigating an incident involving two hikers who were held at gunpoint on a trail in the 3600 block of South Oak Way on Friday morning.

Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson with JCSO, said that about 8:10 a.m., they received a 911 call from a hiker who saw a couple being held at gunpoint along the trail.

Deputies learned that a husband and wife were hiking on the trail when they passed a man who was tying his shoes. Once they passed the man, he confronted them with a gun, Kelley said.

The witness said that the couple and the man had some kind of verbal exchange. The man put some kind of leash or rope around the woman's neck and was leading them away from the trail at gunpoint, Kelley said.

While this was happening, the witness was on the phone with dispatchers. Kelley said the husband was able to get the gun away from the man, and that was when deputies arrived at the scene.

When deputies arrived, people began running around, Kelley said.

JCSO confronted who they thought were the assailants and took them into custody, but they were actually the victims, Kelley said.

Deputies continued to look for a suspect and found him on the trail. They surrounded him at gunpoint after he pulled out a weapon, which ended up being a Taser, she said.

One of the deputies fired a round at the suspect, who not hit. Another officer used a Taser on the suspect, and deputies were able to arrest the suspect and take him into custody, Kelley said.

She said the suspect was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.

"We know that we have charges for at least felony menacing and kidnapping at this point, but there will likely be additional changes," Kelley said.

The couple and the witness were being interviewed by the JCSO for addition information.

#JCSO on scene at 3600 block of S. Oak Way investigating a felony menacing, kidnapping involving two adult victims who were hiking. Suspect pulled a gun on the victims and began leading them away from the trail as deputies arrived in scene. pic.twitter.com/iVK0ghN65G — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 17, 2022

