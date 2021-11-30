Hinkley High School shooting suspects charged as adults

The three suspects arrested in connection to the November 19 shooting have been charged, according to the district attorney's office.

AURORA, Colo. — The three suspects arrested for the Nov. 19 shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School have been charged by the 18th Judicial District Attorney.

Larry Renee Jefferson, Dalen Lenagle Brewer and Diego Flores were formally charged as adults by the District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

>Video above: After 2 weeks of teen violence, Aurora school leaders are making a change.

Jefferson, 16, is due in court on Dec. 15 for a status conference hearing, according to the District Attorney's Office. Jefferson faces the following charges:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Brewer, age 16, is due in court on Dec. 15 for a status conference hearing, according to the District Attorney's Office. Brewer faces the following charges:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

According to the District Attorney's Office, Flores, age 16, is due in court for a status conference hearing on March 7 and faces the following charges:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

A photo of Flores was not provided.

The District Attorney's Office is working with the Aurora Police Department to investigate this case. Anyone who may have information or who may possess evidence in this case, is asked to contact police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The filing of a criminal charge is merely a formal accusation that an individual committed a crime under Colorado law. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

