SUV driver hit bicyclist, left the scene, police say

Littleton Police said the accident with the silver Toyota 4-Runner put the cyclist in the hospital in serious condition – police need help identifying the driver.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police need the public's help in identifying the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner who they say hit and ran over a bicyclist on Littleton Boulevard on Saturday.

The Littleton Police Department (LPD) said crash between the SUV and the cyclist happened on June 5 at 8:54 p.m.

LPD said the bicyclist was struck by a silver Toyota 4-Runner and then run over as the car was leaving a parking lot located at 1100 W. Littleton Blvd.

The driver of the 4-Runner left without stopping to assist the bicyclist or call help for the hurt cyclist who is now in the hospital in serious condition, police said. The cyclist is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

There is likely damage to the front end or the hood of the SUV and LPD needs the public's help to identify and locate the driver.

If you have any information regarding this accident, or recognize the vehicle, please contact Detective Adam Alderson at 303-795-3736, or Littleton Police Dispatch at 303-794-1551.

