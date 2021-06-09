x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

SUV driver hit bicyclist, left the scene, police say

Littleton Police said the accident with the silver Toyota 4-Runner put the cyclist in the hospital in serious condition – police need help identifying the driver.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police need the public's help in identifying the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner who they say hit and ran over a bicyclist on Littleton Boulevard on Saturday. 

The Littleton Police Department (LPD) said crash between the SUV and the cyclist happened on June 5 at 8:54 p.m.

LPD said the bicyclist was struck by a silver Toyota 4-Runner and then run over as the car was leaving a parking lot located at 1100 W. Littleton Blvd.  

RELATED: Hit-and-run driver still at large after crash in Wheat Ridge

RELATED: Man killed in hit and run on I-25 near downtown Denver identified

The driver of the 4-Runner left without stopping to assist the bicyclist or call help for the hurt cyclist who is now in the hospital in serious condition, police said. The cyclist is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

There is likely damage to the front end or the hood of the SUV and LPD needs the public's help to identify and locate the driver.  

Credit: Littleton Police Department
Littleton Police are looking for the driver of a silver Toyota 4-Runner that was involved in a hit and run accident that left a cyclist injured.

If you have any information regarding this accident, or recognize the vehicle, please contact Detective Adam Alderson at 303-795-3736, or Littleton Police Dispatch at 303-794-1551. 

Credit: Littleton Police Department
Littleton Police looking for driver of silver Toyota 4-Runner who hit and ran over a bicyclist.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

RELATED: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Saturday morning

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 

 