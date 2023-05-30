Suspect claims he was 'drunk or high' at time of deadly hit-and-run, affidavit says

A day after the deadly crash near Commerce City, the suspect flew to Ohio for a "preplanned" family trip, an arrest affidavit says.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Video footage from witnesses and businesses and the relative rarity of the Dodge Magnum in Colorado led authorities to the man accused of hitting and killing a 16-year-old girl as she crossed an Adams County street near an elementary school in April.

Brandon Monroe, 39, was taken into custody more than a month after the crash that killed Karalynn Kincaid. He faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and vehicular homicide.

Kincaid was crossing at the intersection of East 76th Avenue and Leyden Lane in unincorporated Adams County near Commerce City around 7:45 p.m. April 11 when she was struck, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

That is just outside Monaco Elementary School and near Dupont Elementary School. Cameras from both schools captured images of the crash or the immediate aftermath, according to an arrest affidavit from CSP.

One camera shows Kincaid approach the crosswalk and wait for a passing car, the affidavit says. She then starts crossing the street, and as she does, she looks west and appears to run or jog before she's hit by a person driving a Dodge Magnum.

Cameras at the other school captured the suspect's car circling that school not long after the crash.

Several witnesses also captured video on their cellphones or had footage from their home security systems, the affidavit says. Some of the witnesses estimated that the car was traveling about 80 mph.

The videos were enough to identify the car involved as a maroon or red Dodge Magnum, and from there, authorities learned only about 250 of them were registered in Colorado. They further narrowed that down by looking at the cars registered to addresses near the crash scene and found an address in Lochbuie connected to Monroe.

Investigators later learned from an anonymous tip that Monroe and his wife had left for a "preplanned" family event on April 12, the day after the crash.

While in Ohio, the tipper said she overheard Monroe tell someone else that he had been "drunk or high" and hit a young girl and killed her, the affidavit says. According to the tipper, Monroe said he hid the car in his garage, which is where it was found when investigators executed a search warrant.

The tipper also told investigators that a neighbor had called Monroe and told him his garage had been raided and his car was towed away, according to the affidavit.

She reported that Monroe said he "expected" to be arrested when he got home and around the same time an attorney claiming to represent him told authorities he would arrange for Monroe to turn himself in if a warrant was issued.

Court records show his warrant was canceled on May 23 and he was released after posting bond. He's next due in court on June 23.