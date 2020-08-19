Driver found guilty of assault, other charges in hit-and-run crash that killed 2

The vehicle Jeffrey Sloan was driving had been reported stolen the day before the fatal crash at Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

DENVER, Colorado — A man has been found guilty of vehicular assault and seven other charges for a fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Denver intersection last summer.

The three-car crash happened just after 1 a.m. on June 9, 2019, at East Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Jeffrey Sloan, 37, was driving a stolen silver Jeep Liberty westbound along Colfax Avenue at a high rate of speed while approaching Colorado Boulevard where there was a red light, according to a probable cause statement by the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Sloan failed to stop at the red light and struck a silver Hyundai Insight traveling southbound on Colorado Boulevard. The Hyundai then crashed into a Dodge Dakota that was stopped at the red light, the statement says.

Yasir Hasan, 33, who was driving the Hyundai, died at the scene of the crash. His passenger, Mark Karla, 45, was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the Sloan fled the scene without offering aid or contacting police, the statement says. Another witness told police she saw a man walking with a limp from the scene, according to the statement.

Video captured at the scene indicated the jeep was traveling about 80 mph just prior to the collision, the statement says.

A short time after the wreck, a search warrant was issued for the suspect vehicle. While executing the warrant, police located a leather jacket with a wallet that contained a Colorado ID for Sloan. It was later learned, according to the statement, that the vehicle Sloan was allegedly driving had been reported stolen the day before the wreck.

According to the statement, the suspect vehicle sustained major front end damage during the collision, including to the windshield, roof, and dashboard.

Sloan was arrested on June 10, 2019 on unrelated warrants, police said.

A jury on Aug. 18 convicted him of:

Two counts of assault 1-extreme indifference

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Vehicular eluding with death

Leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury

Vehicular eluding with injury

Two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless driving

Sloan will be sentenced on Oct. 9. He is facing between 20 and 88 years in prison.