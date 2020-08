A description of the vehicle has not been released.

DENVER — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Malaya Street.

No information about the vehicle or the driver has been released.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

HeadsUp: Officers are investigating a hit-and-run motorist vs pedestrian crash in the 4500 block of N. Malaya St. The adult male pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/yuAIEVeael — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 16, 2020