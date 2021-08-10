Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested after anonymous tip

Marisa Sophara Kakos, 26, of Denver, was arrested in connection to the Lakewood crash that left a woman with life-threatening injures.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries was arrested Tuesday, Lakewood Police Department said.

Police said officers responded around 2 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported a woman walking down Highway 285, just east of South Simms Street.

The officers found a woman laying in the median who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police said she is still listed in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Investigators determined the victim was hit by a vehicle that left the scene but have not determined why she was walking on the highway, according to police.

After a description of the suspect vehicle was released, police said an anonymous caller gave investigators information on the driver that led to the arrest of Marisa Sophara Kakos, 26, of Denver.

Kakos was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury, and she was booked at the Jefferson County Jail, according to police.

Police said the suspect vehicle was also located and impounded.

