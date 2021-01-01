Police looking for driver that hit, killed pedestrian

The crash happened at South Lowell Boulevard and Morrison Road in the Westwood neighborhood.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver police are looking for a drive that hit and killed a pedestrian in the Westwood neighborhood on Thursday.

The driver that hit that pedestrian left the scene of the crash, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

It happened at South Lowell Boulevard and Morrison Road, which is near South Federal Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue.

Police did not have a description of the suspect or the vehicle they were driving at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

