Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Westminster

The incident occurred early Friday morning in the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

The incident happened around the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard around midnight. After hitting a pedestrian, police said the driver left the scene southbound on Federal Boulevard.

No other details about the crash were released.

Police are describing the vehicle the suspect was driving as a Maroon 2000s Jeep Liberty, similar to the stock photo below. There will be heavy front-end damage, specifically to the grill and passenger-side front headlight.

Anybody who might know the whereabouts of a vehicle matching this description is asked to call Westminster Police at 303-658-4360 ext. 1.

