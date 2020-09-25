Hit and run with serious injury closes I-70 ramp to I-225

Denver Police said the eastbound I-70 exit ramp to southbound I-225 is closed while officers investigate the collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a hit and run crash with serious injuries has closed the eastbound Interstate 70 exit ramp to southbound Interstate 225 on Thursday night.

DPD tweeted at 8:49 p.m. that the exit ramp was closed while officers investigated the collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle, which was reported at 8:20 p.m.

DPD did not provide any suspect information or additional details about the victim.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.