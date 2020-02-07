Man dies in crash while fleeing scene of hit-and-run

Both crashes happened along Sable Boulevard in Aurora, according to police.

AURORA, Colo — A man who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Aurora died when he was involved in a second crash while fleeing the scene of the first incident, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

He initially committed a hit-and-run at the intersection of East 6th Avenue and Sable Boulevard and was then involved in a second crash just about a mile south of there in the area of East Centerpoint Drive and Sable Boulevard.

The man died as a result of the second crash, APD said. No one else was injured in either crash.

APD said the hit-and-run driver was not being pursued by their officers.

Expect delays in the area as officers investigate the crashes.