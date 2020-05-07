Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run, CSP looking for suspect vehicle

The 52-year-old man was hit on the shoulder of Loveland Pass near Arapahoe Basin Saturday morning, CSP said.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for information on a vehicle that may have hit a bicyclist on the right shoulder of Loveland Pass on Highway 6 Saturday morning.

CSP said the bicyclist was hit around 9:30 a.m. on the eastbound shoulder roughly at milepost 221, which is just above Arapahoe Basin.

Summit County Fire and EMS found the victim unconscious with significant injuries, and identified him as a 52-year-old Fruita man, CSP said.

The victim was taken to Summit County Medical Center, where CSP said he remains in stable condition.

According to evidence found at the scene, troopers believe the suspect vehicle is a 2011 to 2015 Ford Explorer of unknown color with damage to the front passenger fender.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSP at 970-824-6501 and reference case number 4C-20-1602.