Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night, that left a woman in critical condition.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Kingston Street, APD said.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is a black Subaru legacy with damage to the driver's side of the car and was last seen driving southbound on Kingston Street.

Colfax Avenue has reopened after a closure.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

