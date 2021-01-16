Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, police asking for help finding vehicle

The incident happened near the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) asked for help finding a suspect involving a hit-and-run in which a pedestrian was killed Friday night.

The incident occurred near the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue, DPD said.

About 10:20 p.m., a man was crossing Federal in mid-block, outside of a crosswalk, and fell down. He was then was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

DPD said the suspect vehicle last was seen traveling northbound on South Federal Boulevard. It was a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Chevrolet, according to police.

The victim's identity will be released later by the Denver Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

