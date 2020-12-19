Man dies in Aurora hit and run crash

The incident happened on Dec. 16.

AURORA, Colo. — A 62-year-old man died Friday after being struck in a hit and run crash on Wednesday, Aurora Police said.

The incident took place at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Peoria Street around 7:30 p.m, police said.

>> The video above is about how to report tips to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers (and how it works)

The victim was crossing East Iliff Avenue when he was hit, APD said.

The driver left after hitting the victim, and a passerby found him on the road and called the police, according to APD.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries on Friday, police said

There have been a total of 35 fatal accidents in Aurora in 2020, according to police.

There is no information about the driver or their vehicle. The name of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.