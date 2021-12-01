Police looking for driver who hit, injured pedestrian

Denver Police said the suspect was driving a white Ford pick-up truck.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Police are looking for a driver who they say hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Federal Boulevard last week.

Just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, police said the suspect was driving northbound on Federal Boulevard. The driver hit a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway at the 20th Avenue intersection, according to police.

The driver did not stop or call police to report the crash, police said.

Police released a picture of the white Ford pick-up truck they said the suspect was driving at the time of the crash. The truck has damage on the driver's side mirror due to the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

