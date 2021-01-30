Pedestrian and DPD car struck in hit-and-runs by same vehicle, suspect arrested

Denver Police said they were investigating the related incidents near downtown.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said on Twitter that a pedestrian and a parked police patrol car were struck by the same vehicle in hit-and-runs Saturday morning.

The suspect, a man, was arrested in a neighboring jurisdiction, DPD said. They did not identify the suspect or the jurisdiction he was arrested in.

The pedestrian was hit near East 14th Avenue and North Broadway, and the parked patrol car was hit at West 14 Avenue and Delaware Street, DPD said.

>> The video above was shot Saturday on 14th Avenue and North Broadway where the pedestrian was hit.

DPD said the parties were being medically evaluated. Their conditions were not known.

The investigation was ongoing, DPD said.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

UPDATE: in relation to the previous tweets, #DPD is investigating a series of Hit & Run incidents in the central Denver area. An adult male suspect has been arrested In a neighboring jurisdiction. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 30, 2021

