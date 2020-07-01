ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were pistol-whipped during a home-invasion style robbery in Adams County, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Deputies responded to the home in the 4500 block of 89th Way just before 9 p.m. Monday night. That's in the area of West 92nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

At the residence, they contacted two victims, who said three armed, masked men entered the home through an open garage door and demanded money.

The victims were pistol-whipped, but no shots were fired, according to ACSO. One of the victims was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses, neighbors and the victims.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the ACSO Detective Division or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with any tips or information. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 through Crime Stoppers.

