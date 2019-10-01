The Bank of America Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center on the University of Northern Colorado campus is closed Thursday morning after a homeless man climbed into the arena's rafters.

The University of Northern Colorado issued a campus alert at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday after "a transient, who is unaffiliated with campus, climbed into the gym’s rafters and is refusing to come down as police negotiate with him."

The alert says law enforcement responded to the arena and have been working to bring the person down.

UNC's alert says the person is "unarmed and isn’t considered a threat to others."

Those on the UNC campus are asked to avoid the gym until further notice. Classes in Butler-Hancock are not affected and the rest of the athletic center remains open Thursday morning.