COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect is in custody after a deputy with the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office was shot multiple times while responding to a burglary call early Wednesday morning, a Facebook post from the department says.

According to the post, the shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the Sangre de Cristo Ranches, an unincorporated community located near Fort Garland.

Deputy Keith Schultz was taken to San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center. He has since returned home to recover.

CSP Public Affairs later said in a tweet that a man named Jackie Wampler Jr. had been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

An investigation into the incident shows there were no signs of a burglary occurring at the residence, and Wampler was the homeowner.

Wampler was taken into custody by Alamosa City SWAT team around without incident, the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said.

Costilla County is located about four hours south of Denver.

