CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner has been left with a mess in their driveway after a contractor fell victim to a scam and then left a project unfinished, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office(ACSO).

Scammers are using the internet to find homes that are for sale or vacant and then contacting concrete contractors posing as the homeowner or realtor to request bids to replace the driveway, the sheriff's office said.

After the scammer accepts the bid, they send a check to the contractor for an amount that is several thousand dollars more than the bid.

The scammer then calls the contractor and says they made a mistake and included the money they were going to pay a plumber, according to ACSO.

They tell the contractor to keep the money for the concrete driveway job, but ask them to return the over-payment. ACSO said the checks are fraudulent and thus the contractor is out all of the money.

In one case, the contractor started tearing out the driveway at 17544 E. Progress Dr. in Centennial before they realized it was a scam.

Once they realized they were being scammed, the job was left unfinished. The homeowner was left with no driveway and has to figure out how to pay for a new one.

ACSO said they're trying to get the word out so that other contractors and homeowners don't become victims.

ACSO said several other contractors were asked for bids on that same home but recognized it as a scam and declined to follow through with sending money back to the scammers.

