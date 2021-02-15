Arrest made in January killing of Preston Brown Jr. in Aurora

Aurora Police said Jerome Johnson, 34, is accused of killing Brown on Jan. 22.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers have arrested a suspect in the killing of a man in Aurora last month, police said Sunday.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), 34-year-old Jerome Deshun Johnson is accused in the Jan. 22 killing of Preston Brown Jr.

Johnson was arrested Friday and faces a first-degree murder charge, APD said.

Police said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Beeler Street, near the intersection with East Colfax Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, APD said, they found Brown dead with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. He was 59, his family said.

APD is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

