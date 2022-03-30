Teen arrested in connection to South Zenobia Street homicide

Jon Samuel Sulaica, 18, faces a possible first-degree murder charge in the shooting that left a man dead, the Denver Police Department said.

DENVER — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on March 20, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said Tuesday.

DPD tweeted at 6:30 a.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of South Zenobia Street, where an man was found and taken to the hospital.

The victim died three days later on March 23, DPD said.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed as 28-year-old Frankie Sanchez.

Investigators identified Jon Samuel Sulaica, 18, as a suspect and he was arrested Monday by Arvada Police Department officers on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting, according to DPD.

Police said Sulaica's booking photo is not being released for investigative reasons, and no other information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.