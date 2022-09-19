Man dies after assault at Denver park, police say

A man died after an assault at Benedict Fountain Park Sunday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

DENVER — A man was fatally assaulted at a Denver park Sunday afternoon, and police are asking the public for information that may help their investigation.

The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to do a welfare check on a man at Benedict Fountain Park on East 20th Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Witnesses told police there had been an assault around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Bashir Yusuf.

Police are investigating Yusuf's death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

