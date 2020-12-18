Woman found dead in Greeley residence

The incident happened on Dec. 18.

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police said, in a news release, they found a woman dead inside of a residence Friday.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of 18th Avenue around 8:08 a.m. to investigate suspicious activity reports, said the release.

Upon entering the home, police said they found the woman dead inside.

The woman's name and her cause of death will be released later by the Weld County Coroner's Office.

A suspect in the case has not been identified or located, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Elizabeth Finch at 970-350-9682.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

