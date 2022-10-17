Woman killed in northeast Denver homicide

Police said a woman was found dead in a home in the DIA neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide.

The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.

Police said they are investigating the woman's death as a homicide. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

