Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Aurora

The man's body was found in a field in the area of East 56th Avenue and E-470.

AURORA, Colo. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a field in Aurora Friday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said around 7:15 a.m., they got a call about a person down in the area of East 56th Avenue and E-470. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in a field just off the roadway, police said.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone who was traveling along East 56th Avenue between E-470 and Picadilly Road Thursday night or early Friday morning and saw anything suspicious is asked to call Aurora police Detective Jonsgaard at 303-739-6127 or Sergeant Longnecker at 303-739-6041.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

