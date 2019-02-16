COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are searching for potential suspects related to a homicide reported early this weekend there.

Law enforcement first got the call around 6 a.m. to go to the 7100 block of Locust Street in Commerce City. Officers with the Commerce City Police Department found a man dead in the street there, according to Commander Flynn with the department.

Detectives are on scene and the initial investigation gave way to a homicide investigation, Flynn said. There are no suspects at this time. The victim has also not yet been identified.

Authorities are canvassing the neighborhood to try and find anyone who saw what happened. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Commerce City Police Department “Tip-Line” at 303-289-3626.

