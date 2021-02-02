Man found dead inside East Colfax motel room

Denver Police are asking for tips after Jermaine Riley was found dead inside a room at the Sand & Sage Motel.

DENVER — Investigators are asking the public for tips after a 39-year-old man was found dead inside a motel room on East Colfax Avenue over the weekend.

Jermaine Riley was found dead at the Sand & Sage Motel located at 8415 E. Colfax Ave. on Jan. 31. In a tweet on Sunday, Denver Police (DPD) said they were conducting a death investigation, but didn't elaborate. The next day, DPD said Riley's death was being investigated as a homicide.

No details have released about how Riley died, however, on Tuesday DPD released a photo of Riley and a photo of the motel as part of a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

