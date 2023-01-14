Man's death in southwest Denver believed to be homicide

Police said the man's body was found in an apartment complex on South Hazel Court Saturday afternoon.

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man in southwest Denver Saturday.

The Denver Police Department said the man was found outside in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court just after 4 p.m.

Police believe the man's death was a homicide. His name and how he died will come from the medical examiner's office.

No suspects have been named, but police said there is a potential person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

