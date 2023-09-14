Police arrest homicide suspect near Regis University

Denver Police are investigating a homicide that happened near West 50th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday morning near Regis University.

At about 9:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of West 50th Avenue and Federal Boulevard for a report of a stabbing, according to police. The victim died and police are investigating this as a homicide.

Regis University was briefly put on lockdown as police searched for the suspect, the university tweeted.

At about 10:37 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody near West 55th Avenue and Federal Boulevard and the university was no longer on lockdown, according to a tweet from Regis University.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

