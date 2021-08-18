Police shoot homicide suspect at Thornton golf course

Thornton and Northglenn officers were involved in the shooting at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Washington Street near Thorncreek Golf Course.

THORNTON, Colo. — An officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect in Thornton is being being investigated Wednesday afternoon, Northglenn Police Department (NPD) said.

NPD said officers from the department and Thornton Police Department were involved in the shooting at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Washington Street near Thorncreek Golf Course.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and no officers were injured, according to NPD.

There is no immediate threat to the public, NPD said.

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect or the events that led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.

Thornton PD vehicles are in the middle of the driving range at Thorncreek Golf Course. Northglenn PD says Northglenn & Thornton officers were involved in the shooting of a homicide suspect near 136th Ave. and Washington St. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/jz579Yj5JG — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) August 18, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.