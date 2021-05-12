Man found slain in car along US 6, west of Parachute

The investigation closed US 6 in the area as law enforcement diverted drivers onto I-70.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities to determine what happened after a homicide victim was found in a vehicle off US 6 west of Parachute Tuesday night.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said deputies first found the victim just after 8:20 p.m. While they said he was the victim of a homicide, it’s not clear how he died or why foul play is suspected.

US 6 was closed during the investigation, but reopened just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Garfield County coroner is performing an autopsy and will identify the victim.

No information was immediately available about potential suspects or if there is a threat to the community.

Parachute is located roughly 200 miles west of Denver via I-70.

