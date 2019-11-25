GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has launched an animal cruelty investigation after a video was posted on social media showing a horse being dragged behind a pickup truck.

The short clip starts out with a light brown horse standing in the snow behind a white truck with its harness tied to the back bumper. Moments later, the driver moves forward, and the horse pulls back on its harness, resulting in it being dragged through the snow behind the vehicle.

After the video was posted online, GCSO said numerous people contacted them on Nov. 24. They believe the incident was recorded in unincorporated Grand County, near Grand Lake.

GCSO with the assistance of Grand County Animal Care and Control and the Colorado Humane Society have initiated an investigation.

So far no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

